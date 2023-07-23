PlayStation 5 Pro Console Codenamed Trinity Rumored For A Massive GPU Upgrade





Sony recently unveiled another PlayStation 5 console that is on the horizon, but it's not a thinner PlayStation 5 Slim model or an upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro variant. It's the same PS5 system that's already on the market, but with a nifty Spider-Man 2 / Venom theme to coincide with the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Unofficially, however, a PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro are both coming and we might already know a little bit about the hardware that's on tap for the latter.





Citing unnamed sources who wish to remain anonymous, the folks at KeyToGaming claim the PS5 Pro carries the internal codename Trinity, and has been in development since early last year.







Regarding the codename, it's yet another play on The Matrix franchise—the PlayStation 4 Pro carried the codename Neo, which is the iconic protagonist in The Matrix played by Keanu Reeves, while the PlayStation VR was also known as Project Morpheus during its development.





Call it whatever you wish, the real interesting nugget is the graphics upgrade that's allegedly bound for Sony's beefed-up game console. The site says that even though the PS5 Pro's specs were "difficult to pin down," sources did purportedly state it will have 30 Work-Group Processors (WGP).







PS5 Mainboard







There's no mention of which graphics architecture will be used. For reference, the PS5 employs a custom RDNA 2 GPU with 18 WGP units (equivalent to 36 Compute Units) delivering up to 10.29 teraflops of graphics power.





Going to 30 WGP units (60 CUs) represents a massive 67% jump compared to the existing PS5's WGP/CU makeup. If that's the case, the PS5 Pro should see a sizable jump in performance just from the raw graphics horsepower alone. However, it's also possible that there will be some architectural advantages at play as well





Just last week we wrote about a leaked AMD Ryzen 8000 series Strix Point APU breaking cover with Zen 5 CPU cores paired with RDNA 3.5 graphics. According to KeyToGaming's sources, Sony is aiming to release the PS5 Pro in November 2024. The timing is important because it means that RDNA 3.5 is certainly a possibility for the PS5 Pro.





It's also suggested that the PS5 Pro will feature 18Gbps graphics memory, which is an upgrade over the 14Gbps graphics memory inside the regular PS5.



