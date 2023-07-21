Limited Edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Bundle Swings Into View And It Looks Amazing





Call it fortuitous timing or simply a coincidence, but just days after I reluctantly parted ways with my Spider-Man themed PlayStation 4 Pro console (see my unboxing from 2018 ), Sony has lifted the wraps on its Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 console bundle, which is an even better looking and obviously newer generation model.





As much as I liked my PS4 Pro, it became redundant with a PS5 in the house, hence why it had to go. Now I have to decide if I want to give it a Spider-Man 2 / Venom makeover. That's possible this go-round because Sony has also decided to release the themed PS5 cover and DualSense controller as standalone products, which was not an option with the PS4 Pro bundle.









"The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red below the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain," said Jacinda Chew, senior art director at Insomniac Games.













It's a more aggressive theme this time around, with Venom engulfing the PS5 and DualSense wireless controller. Speaking of which, Sony also released a Spider-Man 2 trailer that briefly teases Venom's involvement in the storyline. Check it out...











"We’ve always thought of our Spider-Heroes as ‘acrobatic improvisors,’ and in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we wanted to equip them with new ways to do so during combat," said Intihar. "This includes Pete’s Spider-Arms and Symbiote powers, while Miles now brings two forms of bioelectric Venom to every fight. And when you start combining these abilities with all-new Spider-Gadgets like the Web Grabber, it can lead to some exciting combos," senior creative director Bryan Intihar said.



