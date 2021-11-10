Can You Really Score A PlayStation 5 At Verizon? What You Need To Know





Verizon has thrown its hat into the ring as it will be offering a limited amount of PlayStation 5 consoles to its customers before Christmas, including both the Disc and Digital Edition. This should come as wonderful news to a Verizon customer in search of one of Sony's next gen consoles. But before you start rejoicing and singing "Hallelujah" you need to know a couple things.

First, the consoles will only be available online to current Verizon customers with an active post-paid account. This means if you are pre-paid customer (or not a customer at all), you will not be eligible to participate in the online sales.





That said, there is a glimmer of hope for non-Verizon customers. Verizon will also be selling a very limited number of consoles in a handful of its pilot stores (OK a very small glimmer). The location of the stores and when the consoles will be available has not yet been revealed. Online and in-store sales will be on a first-come first-serve basis.







Along with the consoles, Verizon is also selling a few accessories. Those include DualSense controllers, the PS5 media remote, and a Pulse 3D headset. You do not need to be a Verizon customer to purchase the accessories online. So while you are at Verizon upgrading to a swank new iPhone or Samsung S21 Ultra , you can grab a few accessories for your PlayStation as well.





Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition: $499.99 at Verizon

$499.99 at Verizon Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $399.99 at Verizon