CATEGORIES
home News

Perplexity AI Claims It Could Revolutionize Financial Capital Market Research

by Alan VelascoSunday, October 20, 2024, 10:44 AM EDT
perplexity ai finance hero
Perplexity is confident that it can change the way research is conducted in financial markets, due in part to its latest AI-enhanced toolset. The company has added new features that it believes can make its AI services the go-to tool used by finance professionals. With the aim of helping these professionals make important decisions on where to invest their capital, based on the information it’s able to provide to them.

This confidence stems from the company’s latest tool, dubbed Internal Knowledge Search. With this latest offering, users on Pro and Pro Enterprise plans will be able to search through data that they have provided to the AI rather than trying to search through the entirety of an internal knowledge base. For example, enabling “financial services firms [to] conduct more robust due diligence by tapping into internal research [and] call notes.”

However, the special sauce that potentially makes Internal Knowledge Search so valuable is that it will take the data provided by customers and enhance it with data it pulls from the Internet. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, says that “being able to carry out all your research — across both internal and external sources of data — in one consolidated knowledge platform will unlock tremendous productivity gains for every enterprise.” Some of the services it will pull data from include Crunchbase and FactSet.

perplexity ai finance body

Additionally, Perplexity is also adding a feauture called Spaces, which will let team members within an organization have a dedicated place to collaborate. These “collaboration hubs” will allow colleagues to share files, customize AI assistants and models while providing access controls to ensure that only those who are allowed to access the data can do so.

Time will tell if Perplexity is able to achieve its lofty goal of changing how business is done in the financial sector, or if it succumbs to bigger players such as Google and OpenAI.
Tags:  Research, AI, artificial-intelligence, finance, perplexity
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment