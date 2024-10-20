Perplexity AI Claims It Could Revolutionize Financial Capital Market Research
This confidence stems from the company’s latest tool, dubbed Internal Knowledge Search. With this latest offering, users on Pro and Pro Enterprise plans will be able to search through data that they have provided to the AI rather than trying to search through the entirety of an internal knowledge base. For example, enabling “financial services firms [to] conduct more robust due diligence by tapping into internal research [and] call notes.”
However, the special sauce that potentially makes Internal Knowledge Search so valuable is that it will take the data provided by customers and enhance it with data it pulls from the Internet. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, says that “being able to carry out all your research — across both internal and external sources of data — in one consolidated knowledge platform will unlock tremendous productivity gains for every enterprise.” Some of the services it will pull data from include Crunchbase and FactSet.
Additionally, Perplexity is also adding a feauture called Spaces, which will let team members within an organization have a dedicated place to collaborate. These “collaboration hubs” will allow colleagues to share files, customize AI assistants and models while providing access controls to ensure that only those who are allowed to access the data can do so.
Time will tell if Perplexity is able to achieve its lofty goal of changing how business is done in the financial sector, or if it succumbs to bigger players such as Google and OpenAI.