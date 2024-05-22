CATEGORIES
home News

Pentagon Says Russia Likely Launched A Space Weapon That Can Take Out Satellites

by Tim SweezyWednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:31 AM EDT
hero us pentagon general
The Pentagon announced it believes Russia launched a satellite into low-Earth orbit that might be a counter-space weapon. The Russian satellite is said to be in the “same orbit” as a US government satellite, and Washington says it will continue to monitor the situation in order to protect its assets in space.

Both the US and Russia have been going back and forth in recent weeks at the United Nations, with both accusing the other of seeking to militarize space. It should come as no surprise, as military experts have been predicting that space will probably become the next front for warfare, as technology becomes the predominant weapon of choice.

“What I’m tracking here is on May 16, as you highlighted, Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that we that we assess is likely a counter space weapon presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit,” Major General Pat Ryder responded during a recent new conference.

nasa image of satellite
Artist rendition of a satellite in space via NASA.

Ryder added that assessments of the Russian satellite show “characteristics resembling previously deployed counter space payloads from 2019 and 2022.”

While Russia has yet to respond to the current accusations, earlier in the week Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asserted the US was the one seeking to turn space into “an arena for military confrontation.”

Cosmos 2576, the satellite in question, was launched on May 16, 2024, from Russia’s Plesetsk cosmodrome, about 500 miles north of Moscow. A Russian state space agency reported the launch was “in the interests of the defense ministry of the Russian Federation.”

While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Russia has warned that US satellites aiding the Ukranian military could become viable targets. The White House reported in February that it believed Russia was developing a “troubling” new space weapon, but had yet to deploy it.
Tags:  Satellite, space, Pentagon, Russia, Weapons
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment