Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Trailer Shows Off Remake's Stunning Graphics

YouTuber GameXplain gives is a nice visual comparison of both versions. We can follow along and appreciate the changes in real time, side-by-side. The amount of work that animating each scene takes over its static counterpart must also be appreciated, showing a spectacular level of detail that is Nintendo's forte.The Switch has been out in the wild for several years now, and at times does show its age when compared to its competitors such as Sony's PlayStation 5. It is still remarkable how much Nintendo is able to do with the limited hardware, as showcased by masterpiece titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. With the Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to be coming in the not-so-distant future, things are looking good on the software front. Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door is yet another remake that will be known by a new generation of gamers, with its intriguing mechanics and storytelling. Together with its updated visuals, it appears as though it will be a faithful update to the popular title.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door has a very elegant, nuanced visual approach that doesn't need ray tracing or other resource-heavy graphics to look gorgeous. One of the first differences one will witness between the Nintendo Switch and GameCube versions will be on the three dimensional improvements.For example, the scene with the book is just a static image in the original version, but takes on a more multi-dimensional animation in the newer version. It remains tastefully done with the original's intention fully respected, but adding a nuance of visual appeal that is refreshing to see.The remake version seems to come alive before the viewers eyes, literally and figuratively. Here's a look at how the remake's intro compares to the original's...