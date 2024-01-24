Palworld Overtakes Counter-Strike 2 On Steam While Nintendo Goes After Pokemon Modders





Besides that hooliganry, it would seem content creators are getting into Palworld and pushing its success. For example, Australian content creator ToastedShoes created a video called “I modded ACTUAL Pokémon into Palworld,” which, funnily enough, was taken down by Nintendo in short order.





This comes as no surprise given that the teaser post on X for this video was struck down as well, and ToastedShoes explained that “Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers.” As funny as that is, it goes to show that Nintendo is not blind to the massive success of Palworld, and that it is probably looking for every opportunity to go after the game.