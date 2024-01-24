CATEGORIES
Palworld Overtakes Counter-Strike 2 On Steam While Nintendo Goes After Pokemon Modders

by Nathan OrdWednesday, January 24, 2024, 11:59 AM EDT
palworld cracks 2m players and nintendo dmcas mods
Yesterday, we briefly touched on Palworld’s immense popularity, which was also drawing in some of the darkest and most vile parts of the internet. Despite that continuing, the immense growth has also continued, subsequently taking over Counter-Strike 2 on the charts and setting records in doing so.

According to SteamDB, at the time of writing, Palworld is sitting at 1.6 million current players, which is double that of Counter-Strike 2’s current players. While this may seem like many players, the game peaked in the last 24 hours at a whopping 2,018,905 players, which would appear to set an all-time record for Steam. Sadly, Palworld has fallen just short of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, otherwise known as PUBG or Plunkbat, which sits at the number one all-time peak with 3,257,248 active players. However, this could shift in the coming days if more people are drawn into the phenomenon called Palworld.

charts palworld cracks 2m players and nintendo dmcas mods

Besides that hooliganry, it would seem content creators are getting into Palworld and pushing its success. For example, Australian content creator ToastedShoes created a video called “I modded ACTUAL Pokémon into Palworld,” which, funnily enough, was taken down by Nintendo in short order.

This comes as no surprise given that the teaser post on X for this video was struck down as well, and ToastedShoes explained that “Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers.” As funny as that is, it goes to show that Nintendo is not blind to the massive success of Palworld, and that it is probably looking for every opportunity to go after the game.

tweet palworld cracks 2m players and nintendo dmcas mods

In any event, Palworld will likely continue on its popularity tear for a little while, and it will be interesting to see if it can break some more gaming records on the Steam charts. We must keep an eye on that, so stay tuned to HotHardware for more on Palworld and its incredible success.
