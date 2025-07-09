Pagani Huayra Codalunga Powerhouse Speedster Rips 864 HP From A Twin-Turbo V12
The Codalunga Speedster definitely succeeds with its retro silhouette. Almost mirroring the coupe's stretched body, the Speedster differs by being an open-top this time plus eschewing gullwing doors for more plebeian ones. The removable hardtop also sports a transparent polycarbonate sunfoof section.
Underneath, the Codalunga Speedster is powered by a monstrous 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12, built by long-time partner AMG specifically for Pagani. Output is 851 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Likely one of the most exciting "features" is the manual transmission optios. The car isn't just available with a seven-speed automated manual gearbox from Xtrac, but also as a full manual. This makes the Codalunga Speedster the second Huayra model to offer a manual transmission.
The interior is typical Pagani, fitted with lavish materials and attention to detail. To wit, there are hammered and hand-stitched leathers, solid-milled metals, and an exclusive fabric with an intricate embroidery inspired by Pagani’s four-exhaust motif. The dash has a nostalgic 1960s feel, complete with wood accents on the steering wheel and gear lever.
Only ten examples of this instant collectors item will be built, each fully homologated for road use worldwide. Official pricing for the Speedster has not been released, although it's suspected that the Codalunga coupe will start at around $7.4 million with deliveries expecting to commence in 2026.