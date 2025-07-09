CATEGORIES
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Powerhouse Speedster Rips 864 HP From A Twin-Turbo V12

by Aaron LeongWednesday, July 09, 2025, 12:09 PM EDT
Pagani Automobili has at long last unveiled the production-ready Huayra Codalunga Speedster, an open-air interpretation of the fabulous Codalunga coupe concept last seen in 2022. Most gratefully, the final car hasn't strayed all that much from the original concept, so what we have is a drool-worthy Speedster design that pays homage to racing prototypes of the 1950s and '60s (in Pagani's own special way, of course) while being available with a manual transmission paired to an AMG-built 6.0-liter V12.

The Codalunga Speedster definitely succeeds with its retro silhouette. Almost mirroring the coupe's stretched body, the Speedster differs by being an open-top this time plus eschewing gullwing doors for more plebeian ones. The removable hardtop also sports a transparent polycarbonate sunfoof section. 

Underneath, the Codalunga Speedster is powered by a monstrous 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12, built by long-time partner AMG specifically for Pagani. Output is 851 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Likely one of the most exciting "features" is the manual transmission optios. The car isn't just available with a seven-speed automated manual gearbox from Xtrac, but also as a full manual. This makes the Codalunga Speedster the second Huayra model to offer a manual transmission.

Pagani is building the Codalunga from a new monocoque chassis crafted made from bespoke Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax, promising rigidity and lightness. This is complemented by an array of high-performance components, including active suspension, adaptive dampers, and variable-rate springs. Braking power is provided by Brembo carbon-ceramics, featuring 410-millimeter discs with six-pot calipers at the front and 390mm discs with four-pot calipers in the rear. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear avional wheels, shod with Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

The interior is typical Pagani, fitted with lavish materials and attention to detail. To wit, there are hammered and hand-stitched leathers, solid-milled metals, and an exclusive fabric with an intricate embroidery inspired by Pagani’s four-exhaust motif. The dash has a nostalgic 1960s feel, complete with wood accents on the steering wheel and gear lever.

Only ten examples of this instant collectors item will be built, each fully homologated for road use worldwide. Official pricing for the Speedster has not been released, although it's suspected that the Codalunga coupe will start at around $7.4 million with deliveries expecting to commence in 2026.
