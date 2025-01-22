CATEGORIES
Is Outlook Crashing When You Write Emails? Here's A Temporary Fix

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, January 22, 2025, 12:55 PM EDT
Do you need to fix classic Outlook crashes after updating to version 2412? We've got you covered. If your classic Outlook application crashes when you forward, write, or reply to an email, don't fret, you're not alone. The good news, however, is that you can temporarily fix this issue by reverting to the previous Version 2411 (Build 18227.20162).

You can do this by following the easy steps below. But before proceeding with the steps, confirm first that you're actually affected. This can be done on the Windows Event Viewer Application log. Begin by pressing Win+R and typing eventvwr in the Run command prompt. On the left sidebar, click Windows Logs > System to view event crash 1000 or event 1001. If the following event details appear on the screen, you can be confident that this temporary solution will work for you. Otherwise, the fix below will likely not address your Outlook crashes.
Crash Event Details

After the details above appear, follow the prompts below:
  1. Go to the command prompt.
  2. Copy and paste the following two commands. (1) cd %programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun  (2) officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.18227.20162
  3. Select File > Office Account > Update Option > Disable Updates. This process will Turn off updates since this fix reverts Classic Outlook to the previous version, 2411.
After applying the fix above, Microsoft suggests adding a reminder to your calendar to re-enable the update by February 11. Microsoft has promised a permanent fix for this bug, and classic Outlook users will be able to access this update by January 28, 2025. Last week, Microsoft released a fix for an issue that was causing Microsoft 365 applications and the classic Outlook to crash on systems running Windows Server 2016 or Windows Server 2019. Therefore, we can also expect a fix for this bug by the promised date.
