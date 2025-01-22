Is Outlook Crashing When You Write Emails? Here's A Temporary Fix
You can do this by following the easy steps below. But before proceeding with the steps, confirm first that you're actually affected. This can be done on the Windows Event Viewer Application log. Begin by pressing Win+R and typing eventvwr in the Run command prompt. On the left sidebar, click Windows Logs > System to view event crash 1000 or event 1001. If the following event details appear on the screen, you can be confident that this temporary solution will work for you. Otherwise, the fix below will likely not address your Outlook crashes.
- Go to the command prompt.
- Copy and paste the following two commands. (1) cd %programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun (2) officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.18227.20162
- Select File > Office Account > Update Option > Disable Updates. This process will Turn off updates since this fix reverts Classic Outlook to the previous version, 2411.