Oura's AI Advisor Is Ready To Give Personalized Health Advice To The Masses





Oura's LLM-based AI Oura Advisor has exited beta and is now available to Oura subscribers, specifically owners of the Oura Ring Gen 3 and Oura Ring 4 . By chatting with Oura Advisor, users will receive actionable and personalized guidance (within the wellness realm, of course). There are some limitations, but Oura plans to expand Advisor's ability in the near future.





As one of the leaders in the smart ring race , Oura has nonetheless received flak for being pricey to own; on top of the MSRP, users have to pay a $72 per year subscription, which adds up long-term. Technically, you could use Oura rings without a subscription, but functionality will be severely limited, offering only basic daily scores for sleep, activity, and readiness. In comparison, competitors like Ultrahuman and RingConn offer the same capabilities without a subscription model.













Perhaps as a bid to add some much needed value quotient to its rings, Oura is now offering subscribers the stable version of its own AI-based Oura Advisor, which seeks to be an in-app health and wellbeing assistant. The feature works the same way as a LLM chatbot where you can have conversations regarding your health and even feelings—Oura Advisor will do its best to provide actionable, personalized guidance based on your aggregated data. This could be useful for those who find the displayed health/fitness data in the app overwhelming and want to better understand their health goals and/or trends.





For now, however, there are a few limitations to Advisor. Currently it's only available in English with more languages rolling out throughout this year. More importantly, personalized Advisor responses (based on your aggregated data) are currently limited to Activity, Readiness, Resilience, and Sleep. Oura says that while users can still ask "general questions about topics like women’s health, heart health, and other Oura features, Advisor may not yet overlay personalized data for those topics."





"+" icon > Advisor. Remember that Oura Advisor is ultimately an LLM assistant, which comes with its fair share of mistakes and misinterpretations. However, Johanna Still, Oura's UX Writing Manager and Head of Insights insists that Advisor will improve. Still says, "Think of Advisor as a new team member with an impressive learning curve. Like any newcomer, it’s still learning the ropes." As the feature continues its roll-out over the next couple of weeks , users can eventually access Advisor by tapping the. Remember that Oura Advisor is ultimately an LLM assistant, which comes with its fair share of mistakes and misinterpretations. However, Johanna Still, Oura's UX Writing Manager and Head of Insights insists that Advisor will improve. Still says, "Think of Advisor as a new team member with an impressive learning curve. Like any newcomer, it’s still learning the ropes."

You can buy the` Oura Ring 4 for $349 on Amazon.