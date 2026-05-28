Oura Ring 5 Debuts With 40% Smaller Design And AI Health Tracking For $399





Oura just unveiled the Oura Ring 5 with a massive 40% reduction in size compared to the previous generation model. As such, the company claims its new Ring 5 is now the smallest of its type in the world, all while running rings (we had to do it) around the competition.









Listening to criticisms about size on previous generation Oura rings, Oura engineers managed to significantly shrink the hardware compared to the Ring 4 . Measuring 6.09mm wide and 2.28mm thick, the ring’s new proportions bring it in line with standard, non-smart jewelry (and very similar to the Ringconn Gen 2, which measures 6.8mm and 2.0mm, respectively).





Constructed from aerospace-grade titanium, the exterior now features an advanced PVD coating for significantly higher scratch resistance. It has also received an upgraded IP68 rating, ensuring complete dust protection and waterproofing up to 100 meters.

The Ring 5 also features a re-engineered sensing system positioned closer to the skin, boasting LEDs that are four times more powerful than its predecessor. Being closer to the skin has the benefit of capturing cleaner pulse signals from the finger's arteries.









Of course, improved data streams mean squat if the software isn't up to snuff. At the center of the experience is Health Radar, an AI-driven evolutionary upgrade to Oura’s previous health tracking. The app now tracks biometric patterns to monitor blood pressure trends and nighttime breathing variances. Furthermore, responding to modern wellness shifts, the company is rolling out specialized GLP-1 weight-loss medication insights alongside integration for electronic medical records (using Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Health Technology Ecosystem standards). Fitness buffs also benefit from a new live-tracking workout mode that streams second-by-second pace and distance directly to the mobile app.







