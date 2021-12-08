Oppo Video Shows A Retractable Camera Like You've Never Seen On A Smartphone





Most pop-ups are annoying...



But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉



Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021





Two other areas of interest in the video are found when the phone and extended camera are being subjected to water and being dropped from a person's hand. The fact that the camera is being shown in a wet location probably indicates that the retractable unit is somehow water resistant even when it is extended and most likely while retracting as well.





The sight of the phone being let go from a person's hand and watching it fall toward the ground may indicate that the phone has a safety feature that will sense this and automatically retract the camera back into the phone's body to protect it from fall damage. Again, these are still theories that are being floated around and none have been confirmed by OPPO.