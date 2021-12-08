Stunning Moto Edge X30 Breaks Cover With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And Under Display Selfie Cam

Motorola is having trouble containing its excitement at being the first to introduce a smartphone built around Qualcomm's recently introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In anticipation of the launch, the company is teasing images and specs of the upcoming flagship phone, including the special edition variant you see above.





This is the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition, and one thing that separates it from the regular version is the under-display camera for snapping selfies. The photo comes from Motorola general manager Chen Jin, who shared it on Weibo . According to Jin, the under display camera is a 60-megapixel shooter, which should be capable of snapping stunning selfies.









Another individual from Motorola posted a photo showing the regular Moto Edge X30 . Instead of an under display camera, though, this one sports a punch-hole design. It's not clear if it will also be a 60MP sensor or something else.





Both phones are set to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance preview , we witnessed Qualcomm's newest top silicon put up impressive numbers in graphics and gaming benchmarks. The CPU performance was decent too, it just didn't knock our socks off, while its AI capabilities look especially strong.





Qualcomm said commercial devices touting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips would arrive by the end of the year, and it specifically mentioned Motorola (as well as several other partners). In addition to the flagship chip, the Moto Edge X30 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a pair of 50MP cameras and a 2MP shooter on the rear, and a decent sized battery (4520 to 5000 mAh).





We'll know for sure how the specs shake out and how many versions there will be when Motorola launches the Moto Edge X30 on December 9.

