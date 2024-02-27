OnePlus Watch 2 Arrives With Dual Flagship Chipsets Powered By Wear OS

OnePlus Watch 2 leverages AP and MCU hybrid processors

Nonetheless, OnePlus is very proud of this hybrid-power in its latest wearable . It also helps that the specs are solid with Snapdragon W5 AP and BES 2700 MCU, 500mAh battery pack, 2GB RAM/32GB ROM, NFC for wireless payment and Google Wallet passes, 2.5D sapphire crystal over the 1.43-inch OLED (466 x 466 resolution), and 24mm swappable PU band.





Unfortunately, some downers are its large size, so it might look ungainly on users with narrow wrists, plus what looks like a usable rotating top crown for navigation is merely a button.