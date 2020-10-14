OnePlus Buds Z Offer A Truly Wireless Audio Experience At A Rock Bottom Price





Over the summer, we reviewed the OnePlus Buds , which are true wireless earbuds with surprisingly good sound quality for a reasonable $79. Compared to the $129 Apple AirPods, the OnePlus Buds represented a refreshing alternative (as well as a foil for U.S. Customs and Border Protection ).

Now, the company is back with a new set of wireless earbuds that are launching alongside the OnePlus 8T (you can read the HotHardware review here), and they're called the OnePlus Buds Z. If you thought that OnePlus was being aggressive with the original Buds, you haven't seen anything yet. The OnePlus Buds Z are being offered at an incredible $45.99.

And despite the lower price, in some ways, Buds Z might even prove to be a better option for a wider range of users thanks to its inclusion of silicon tips to fit more snugly in your ear. The original Buds featured a simple, hard plastic design that was either hit or miss for many users when it came to fitting in their ears.





The Buds Z don't ship with active noise cancellation, but the silicon tips should help provide a better to seal to keep out environmental noise. The Bluetooth 5.0-based earbuds feature Dolby Atmos support and are powered by 10mm drivers. Likewise, for those that like to workout, the Buds Z carry IP55 certification for sweat resistance.

When it comes to battery life, OnePlus says that the Buds Z will last for up to 5 hours on a single charge, which is about 2 hours less than the original Buds. However, topping them off is easy to do with the included charging case (wireless charging is not supported given this price point). You can get 3 hours of runtime from a 10-minute charge, and the case is capable of giving you up to 20 hours of total playback time (if fully topped off).

The OnePlus Buds Z are priced at $45.99 and will be available to purchase starting November 2nd direct from OnePlus or from Amazon.