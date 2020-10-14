CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, October 14, 2020, 01:35 PM EDT

OnePlus Buds Z Offer A Truly Wireless Audio Experience At A Rock Bottom Price

oneplus z 3
Over the summer, we reviewed the OnePlus Buds, which are true wireless earbuds with surprisingly good sound quality for a reasonable $79. Compared to the $129 Apple AirPods, the OnePlus Buds represented a refreshing alternative (as well as a foil for U.S. Customs and Border Protection).

Now, the company is back with a new set of wireless earbuds that are launching alongside the OnePlus 8T (you can read the HotHardware review here), and they're called the OnePlus Buds Z. If you thought that OnePlus was being aggressive with the original Buds, you haven't seen anything yet. The OnePlus Buds Z are being offered at an incredible $45.99.

And despite the lower price, in some ways, Buds Z might even prove to be a better option for a wider range of users thanks to its inclusion of silicon tips to fit more snugly in your ear. The original Buds featured a simple, hard plastic design that was either hit or miss for many users when it came to fitting in their ears. 

oneplus z 2

The Buds Z don't ship with active noise cancellation, but the silicon tips should help provide a better to seal to keep out environmental noise. The Bluetooth 5.0-based earbuds feature Dolby Atmos support and are powered by 10mm drivers. Likewise, for those that like to workout, the Buds Z carry IP55 certification for sweat resistance. 

When it comes to battery life, OnePlus says that the Buds Z will last for up to 5 hours on a single charge, which is about 2 hours less than the original Buds. However, topping them off is easy to do with the included charging case (wireless charging is not supported given this price point). You can get 3 hours of runtime from a 10-minute charge, and the case is capable of giving you up to 20 hours of total playback time (if fully topped off).

The OnePlus Buds Z are priced at $45.99 and will be available to purchase starting November 2nd direct from OnePlus or from Amazon.


Tags:  OnePlus, oneplus buds, oneplus buds z

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms