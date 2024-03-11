OnePlus Ace 3V: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Mid-Range Powerhouse
OnePlus is possibly ditching MediaTek for Qualcomm with its upcoming Ace 3V mid-range smartphone. The phone is set to launch this month and will initially be available in China only. If the specs are anything to be believed, however, we hope the phone makes it way stateside at the very least to bring some much-needed life and challenge to the mid-range sector.
A Weibo post by OnePlus China President Louis Li Jie has confirmed the existence of the rumored Ace 3V along with some AI tricks built-in. It's been said that the Ace 3V will be powered by a yet unannounced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, and separate accounts seem to corroborate that.
On one hand, Qualcomm is expected to announce a new chipset (equipped with AI functions, no less) on March 18. Other reports have also claimed that OnePlus will be the first company to use the new chip, and almost on cue, Li makes his announcement for the Ace 3V set to launch soon, possibly in the next week or so.
Nonetheless, what's gotten our attention for the 3V are the specs. For a mid-ranger, this phone looks pretty decked out. It will rock a 6.74-inch 1.5K resolution OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage (no word if storage will be expandable via microSD). Not much is known about the entire camera package, but the main sensor will be optically stabilized at 50MP plus a 16MP selfie shooter. Let's just hope the mediocre macro sensor from the 2V doesn't make a reappearance here.
If sold in the US, these specs should give something like Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone (2a) a run for their money, with each brand bringing something unique to the table, such as the Pixel's camera prowess and Nothing's fashionable design. One area where the Ace 3V will easily trounce other brands will be its larger 5,500 mAh battery and SuperVOOC 100W charging speed.
When it goes on sale in other markets (likely as the Nord 3), the Ace 3V is expected to MSRP at approximately $370, which really makes it an enticing price contender as well.