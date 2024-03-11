OnePlus Ace 3V: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Mid-Range Powerhouse

A Weibo post by OnePlus China President Louis Li Jie has confirmed the existence of the rumored Ace 3V along with some AI tricks built-in. It's been said that the Ace 3V will be powered by a yet unannounced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, and separate accounts seem to corroborate that.





On one hand, Qualcomm is expected to announce a new chipset (equipped with AI functions, no less) on March 18. Other reports have also claimed that OnePlus will be the first company to use the new chip, and almost on cue, Li makes his announcement for the Ace 3V set to launch soon, possibly in the next week or so.