by Brandon HillFriday, October 23, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT

OnePlus 8T Is Now Shipping Priced At $749, Plus Score A Hot Deal On OnePlus Buds

OnePlus 8T 10
We got our hands on the OnePlus 8T for review earlier this month, and put it through the usual benchmark regimen, took photos with its [many] cameras, and pondered about its place on OnePlus' smartphone lineup. Today, however, is the big day when you can actually purchase the device to add to your tech arsenal.

There are a number of places where you can purchase the OnePlus 8T including direct from OnePlus. T-Mobile is also offering its own unique version of the OnePlus T that comes with an added bonus not afforded to the unlocked versions -- an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 8T 11

However, we'd image that many people will likely end up buying the smartphone from Amazon to take advantage of Prime shipping and the 5% discount when using an Amazon Credit Card. Amazon is selling the smartphone in two colors: Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green.

No matter which color you choose, you'll be graced with the Snapdragon 865 SoC (not the faster Snapdragon 865+) coupled with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Throw in a 6.55-inch FHD+ display (2400x1080) with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you've got a compelling entry in the flagship smartphone market. Other niceties include quad camera and a dual LED flash out back.

With that being said, there are a few compromises that OnePlus has made to get to the $749 price point, and to differentiate it from the slightly more expensive OnePlus 8 Pro. While its 4500 mAh battery supports 65W fast charging, it doesn't support wireless charging. And even with all of those cameras, the OnePlus 8T lacks a telephone lens, which is a bit surprising. 

OnePlus Buds 17

And while we're talking about OnePlus, we should mention that Amazon currently has the OnePlus Buds on sale for $59, which is a $20 discount of their normal $79 asking price. This is among the lowest price that we've seen on these IPX4-rated wireless earbuds, and we've had great things to say about their sound quality.


