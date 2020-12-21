CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, December 21, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT

OnePlus 8T Concept Phone Wows With MmWave Radar And Interactive Color-Shifting Glass

hero oneplus 8t concept
It seems Pete Lau and his company, OnePlus, continually strive to innovate with new mobile phones. With every new device, feature, and design, OnePlus pushes the envelope just a little further. Now, the trend is continuing with the unveiling of the OnePlus 8T Concept, a phone designed to "create a more natural interaction between users and the device."

At CES 2020, OnePlus unveiled its experimentation with "color-shifting glass technology," which allowed for a disappearing camera feature. Though it may have been an expensive technology at $9,100 for the add-on, it is clearly still worth investigating. Rather than merely hiding a camera, however, OnePlus decided to "craft new interaction experiences that are more natural, intuitive, and effortless." You can see the concept phone in the trailer below with the design inspired by the "multi-hued flowing water in the hot springs of Pamukkale, Turkey."


The most noticeable technology is the rear color-changing functionality. OnePlus is calling this "Electronic Color, Material, and Finish" or ECMF for short. They claim that this ECMF feature allows a design to "work dynamically with the user and software features." It operates by using a color-changing film embedded into the glass back of the device. When electricity is applied, the metal inside the film changes color from a dark blue to a light silver matching the rest of the device. This ECMF technology has also been paired with mmWave technology. Typically, when one hears of mmWave, they may think of 5G, and it is the same technology. It has just been adapted into a mmWave radar module that lets "the device perceive, image, locate, and track objects."
ECMF mmwave technology
With both a mmWave radar and ECMF, OnePlus believes that it "is just the first step in opening up a wide range of possibilities for how people interact with their smartphones." While the possibilities are endless, the first idea is touchless notifications, where users can see ECMF reacting to a call and use a gesture to answer it. OnePlus also claims that the mmWave technology can register a user's breathing, and the ECMF color can change in sync, "effectively making the phone a biofeedback device."

These are all intriguing applications of new technologies, and it will be interesting to see what comes of it all in the future. OnePlus now has a permanent R&D team working on projects like this called OnePlus Gaudi, and OnePlus writes that we can expect to "​hear more from the OnePlus Gaudi team in the future." Perhaps there will be more information to come at CES this year, so stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest innovations from OnePlus.

Tags:  mmWave, OnePlus, oneplus 8t, oneplus-concept-one

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms