OnePlus 8T Concept Phone Wows With MmWave Radar And Interactive Color-Shifting Glass





It seems Pete Lau and his company, OnePlus , continually strive to innovate with new mobile phones. With every new device, feature, and design, OnePlus pushes the envelope just a little further. Now, the trend is continuing with the unveiling of the OnePlus 8T Concept, a phone designed to "create a more natural interaction between users and the device."





The most noticeable technology is the rear color-changing functionality. OnePlus is calling this "Electronic Color, Material, and Finish" or ECMF for short. They claim that this ECMF feature allows a design to "work dynamically with the user and software features." It operates by using a color-changing film embedded into the glass back of the device. When electricity is applied, the metal inside the film changes color from a dark blue to a light silver matching the rest of the device. This ECMF technology has also been paired with mmWave technology. Typically, when one hears of mmWave, they may think of 5G , and it is the same technology. It has just been adapted into a mmWave radar module that lets "the device perceive, image, locate, and track objects."





With both a mmWave radar and ECMF, OnePlus believes that it "is just the first step in opening up a wide range of possibilities for how people interact with their smartphones." While the possibilities are endless, the first idea is touchless notifications, where users can see ECMF reacting to a call and use a gesture to answer it. OnePlus also claims that the mmWave technology can register a user's breathing, and the ECMF color can change in sync, "effectively making the phone a biofeedback device."