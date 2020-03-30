Official OnePlus 8 Renders Leak Flaunting Sweet Interstellar Glow Color Option





Some official renders have leaked of the incoming OnePlus 8 that shows a couple of the color options available for the device. The images show an interesting new color variant called Interstellar Glow. This color option starts at a purple color near the top on the back of the phone and fades to a purple hue, to a lighter violet to orange, to red, and then to yellow-orange on the bottom in the render.

It's a very cool color option for the smartphone, but we're a bit unsure of exactly how the phone will look. While it looks like a fading transition color in the leaked rendering, there is some indication that it may be a color-shifting type of paint that looks like a different shade depending on the angle the device is held at. This color is thought to be only for the more affordable OnePlus 8, not the OnePlus 8 Pro we have talked about before. Another color that turned up in the leaked renderings is called Glacial Green, which is a light seafoam green color.





The other color option, which isn't pictured but is easy enough to imagine, is Onyx Black. The black version of the smartphone is said to be a glossy color while the Interstellar Glow and the Glacial Green options are matte finished. Specifications for the OnePlus 8 leaked in the past and included a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that uses Super AMOLED tech with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.





Versions with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with a Snapdragon 865 5G processor are rumored. The three sensor rear camera array includes 48MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors. The front selfie camera is a 16MP unit. Power comes from a 4300mAh internal battery that can charge at 30W, and the phones have no IP rating for waterproofing.