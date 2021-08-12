OnePlus 6 And 6T Finally Receive Android 11 As Android 12 Is Knocking On Our Doors





We guess it's better late than never, but OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners are finally gaining access to Android 11. The OnePlus 6 initially launched in early 2018 with Android 8.1 installed, while the OnePlus 6T debuted later that year with Android 9.

OnePlus only released the third beta of its Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 earlier this week, but the final public software update is now available. Since Android 11 first launched in September 2020 and Android 12 is just weeks away, OnePlus sure did take its sweet time to update these older devices.

OxygenOS 11, of course, brings updated visuals throughout the user interface and plenty of optimizations compared to OxygenOS 10. However, OnePlus warns that the upgrade process will take longer than usual, given the "multiple new features" included in this latest release.

There are new changes to Game Space, an updated camera UI, new changes to the Ambient Display (Insight clock), and a new shortcut for Dark Mode in Quick Settings. As for when OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users can expect to see the update, here's what OnePlus has to say.

"This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs," OnePlus explains. "Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices."

As for Android 12, only OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are currently eligible to test the beta version of the operating system (which is currently on beta 4). After its public release, Android 12 should filter out to older smartphones in the OnePlus family, although it's unknown if that gratitude will extend to the aging OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.