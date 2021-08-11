Android 12 Achieves Platform Stability With Fresh Beta 4 As Google Inches Closer To Public Release





Google is trucking along with the development of its Android 12 operating system, and today it released the Beta 4 update. According to the Android 12 release schedule posted below, this month's release is the first that puts the mobile operating system in the "platform stability" phase.

In other words, Google is no longer focused on adding new features to Android 12 and is instead working to make sure that outstanding bugs are squashed as we move on to release candidate/final public builds. However, we should back up the statement slightly by mentioning that Google did one add one minor update to user Ad IDs in Google Play services.





"Android 12 includes behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy," states Google about Android 12 Beta 4. "In some cases, these changes can affect apps until they are updated to support Android 12, so you might see impacts ranging from minor issues to more significant limitations."

To see a list of issues that have been reported by developers that have not yet been resolved, along with bugs that were tackled in Android 12 Beta 4, be sure to check out the full release notes here.

If you haven't already registered for the beta release of Android 12, you can sign up here. Google's Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 devices are supported either by downloading a system image or, if you've already installed previous betas, you can obtain Beta 4 using the over-the-air update mechanism.

Google Pixel 6 family

Android 12 Beta 4 is also supported on select smartphones from ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. You can find a complete list of supported devices by visiting this link.

Among the first devices to ship with Android 12 installed out of the box will be the newly announced Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will feature an all-new Google designed SoC and a fresh exterior design.