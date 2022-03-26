CATEGORIES
by Tim SweezySaturday, March 26, 2022, 12:22 PM EDT

OnePlus 10 Pro Reservations Go Live As The Phone Is Shot Into The Stratosphere, Literally, Watch

oneplus 10 pro
OnePlus announced the launch of its new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in a very dramatic way, by launching one into the stratosphere. You can also reserve one of the new smartphones for just $1 until March 31st.

OnePlus asked its community how it could best showcase its newest flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 5G. The result was to launch the smartphone into the stratosphere in order to take advantage of the full potential of OnePlus' Billion Color Solution, as it captured the horizon in a billion colors. The phone utilized its camera array, co-developed with Hasselblad, to capture some truly amazing photos from high above.

shot on oneplus
Though the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro not until the end of the month, many specs have already been revealed as it is already shipping to China. The phone will have a triple camera array on the back that includes 50MP, 48MP, and 8MP shooters. Along with a 6.7" display, there will be a 32MP front facing camera. The display is a 120Hz OLED with a 3216x1440 resolution. All of this will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and 5,000mA battery.

As for pricing, the company gave a bit of a teaser on its Twitter account. In the video, you see "$XXXX" displayed on the screen. However, it is quickly bumped down to be "$XXX", which seems to indicate the new OnePlus Pro will have a starting price below $1,000. For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro started at $1,069 in the US.

oneplus green

You can also reserve one of the latest OnePlus Pro's right now for only $1. While making your reservation now will reward you with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds, there are couple things to consider. First, you are only able to get the phone in two colors, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Also, you will not know what capacity the phone you are reserving will have until March 31st. So, you may be getting the 128GB version, or you may get lucky and get one with a larger capacity.

If you are confident you are going to be getting a OnePlus 10 Pro, then reserving one now makes sense. You can pay $1, along with shipping costs and any tax that may be applicable, and be sure to get one early. There is a good chance that if you wait, you will be stuck in a queue for more to become available.

There are a few other things to know about the reservation process. You must make your reservation before the price is revealed on March 31st in order to only pay $1 to hold your spot. Also, if you are wanting the free OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds, you need to take advantage of the early reservation. Once you have reserved your phone, you can start paying on the balance anytime between March 31st and April 7th. As soon as you have paid your remaining balance, your device will promptly be shipped.

Until the OnePlus 10 Pro reaches the hands of reviewers, it is hard to say how well the phone will perform. Things such as battery life and camera performance are still mostly unknowns. But for $1, and the ability to cancel the reservation after more is revealed, it is probably safe to take advantage.
Tags:  smartphone, 5G, oneplus buds pro, snapdragon-8-gen-1, oneplus 10 pro
