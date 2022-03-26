OnePlus 10 Pro Reservations Go Live As The Phone Is Shot Into The Stratosphere, Literally, Watch
OnePlus announced the launch of its new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in a very dramatic way, by launching one into the stratosphere. You can also reserve one of the new smartphones for just $1 until March 31st.
OnePlus asked its community how it could best showcase its newest flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 5G. The result was to launch the smartphone into the stratosphere in order to take advantage of the full potential of OnePlus' Billion Color Solution, as it captured the horizon in a billion colors. The phone utilized its camera array, co-developed with Hasselblad, to capture some truly amazing photos from high above.
As for pricing, the company gave a bit of a teaser on its Twitter account. In the video, you see "$XXXX" displayed on the screen. However, it is quickly bumped down to be "$XXX", which seems to indicate the new OnePlus Pro will have a starting price below $1,000. For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro started at $1,069 in the US.
You can also reserve one of the latest OnePlus Pro's right now for only $1. While making your reservation now will reward you with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds, there are couple things to consider. First, you are only able to get the phone in two colors, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Also, you will not know what capacity the phone you are reserving will have until March 31st. So, you may be getting the 128GB version, or you may get lucky and get one with a larger capacity.
If you are confident you are going to be getting a OnePlus 10 Pro, then reserving one now makes sense. You can pay $1, along with shipping costs and any tax that may be applicable, and be sure to get one early. There is a good chance that if you wait, you will be stuck in a queue for more to become available.
Until the OnePlus 10 Pro reaches the hands of reviewers, it is hard to say how well the phone will perform. Things such as battery life and camera performance are still mostly unknowns. But for $1, and the ability to cancel the reservation after more is revealed, it is probably safe to take advantage.