Outstanding OLED TV Deals Slash Up To $1200 Off These LG, Sony And Samsung 4K Beauties





Generally speaking there has never been a better time to buy an OLED television. For one, the technology has matured, resulting in the best picture quality yet. There are more features than ever on today's models, and pricing is as good as it has ever been. It's even common to find premium OLED TVs on sale, as is case right now.





LG OLED C1 series as shown above. The 65-inch model is available for which is a whopping $813 below its list price. It's actually been that price for a couple weeks, before which it sold for a few hundred dollars more. And around this same time last year, it was selling for its full MSRP ($2,499.99). A fan favorite among gamers and TV buffs alike is theas shown above. Theis available for $1,686.99 on Amazon, which is a whopping $813 below its list price. It's actually been that price for a couple weeks, before which it sold for a few hundred dollars more. And around this same time last year, it was selling for its full MSRP ($2,499.99).





This is a 4K set with a native 120Hz refresh rate. Being an OLED TV, its black level is unrivaled. It also stands out for its exceptional contrast and local dimming. And if you're a gamer, you'll benefit from HDMI 2.1 connectivity and the ability to toggle between G-Sync and FreeSync.





You can find discounts on other sizes, too...