Official ChatGPT App For iPhone Sparks A Flood Of Copycats And Some Will Rip You Off
OpenAI released its ChatGPT app on the Apple App Store recently, but not before a slew of copycat apps had consumed the top of the charts. While some seem a bit shady, others indicate they are footing the bill to use language models such as OpenAI's GPT-3 or GPT-4.
It is no secret that AI is taking the world by storm right now and AI chatbots are at the forefront of that mania. Apple owners had been waiting for the opportunity to partake in the official ChatGPT app from OpenAI on their iOS devices. However, following its release, the official app was not easy to find.
OpenAI made its API for its models accessible to others, so it is no surprise so many copycats have popped up. Some of the options available have icons that closely mirror OpenAI's circular logo, however, making it harder to discern between the original and an imitator. In fact, a Bloomberg report stated that when a search for OpenAI Inc.'s AI service was performed shortly after launch, it was buried beneath a mountain of other similar apps. Later in the week, however, "the official app by OpenAI" was second on the list behind an ad for ChatON-AI Chat Bot.
The issue for iOS users is compounded when they start trying to use these other apps and are met with fees to use them, some higher than what OpenAI charges for its own app. ChatGPT offers a free version, as well as its ChatGPT Plus which costs $20 a month. An example of one charging more is an app that offers a user a free trial but then begins charging them $7 per week after the trial ends.
While most companies are staying quiet at the moment, a spokesperson for the app "Chat AI" told Bloomberg, "Chat AI has a million active monthly users and distinguishes itself through selectable AI roles, camera integration, and tools for professionals."
When OpenAI's chatbot was asked about the deluge of similar apps on the platform, it brazenly responded, "These knockoff apps use similar logos and brand names to mislead users or capitalize on the reputation of the original ChatGPT." It added, "If you believe there are issues with the availability or prominence of the official OpenAI ChatGPT app in the App Store, I encourage you to reach out to Apple's support or feedback channels."