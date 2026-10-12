NZXT Partner Fragile Rescues Gamer Scammed By Stolen Rental PC Sale
Redditor cal93_ reached out to the community for assistance after seeing their newly acquired system display a message that said, “access has been restricted by Fragile, the owner of the PC in your possession.” Initially, most of the replies that were upvoted by the community provided advice on how to try and bypass the lock, such as getting a new motherboard and wiping the system.
However, a representative from Flex spotted the thread and came to the rescue. “The PC you purchased was being rented through NZXT Flex, and the person who sold it to you did not own it or have the right to sell it. We understand you paid for what you believed was a legitimate purchase, and we want to help.” They asked that the user contact them and share any information regarding their purchase so it could be shared with local law enforcement.
Cal93_ opted to take up Fragile on their offer to help in this situation because they didn’t “want to just steal the PC, even though I technically bought it to keep.” They’ll be providing the company with the information its requested and will be shipping back the stolen PC.
Thanks to that decision cal_93 is now the proud owner of an NZXT system that has the same components as the computer he purchased, which is valued at $1400. Kudos to Fragile for making things right.