NZXT H7 Mid-Tower PC Cases Aim To Improve On The Popular H710 Series In Every Way







Anyone who has ever asked for a case recommendation in the past several years has most likely been told to check out NZXT's H710 lineup. The H710 is a super popular mid-tower series, and while not perfect, is certainly a serviceable and attractive solution for a DIY build. It's also now officially dated, because NZXT today announced its new H7 series comprised of the H7, H7 Flow, and H7 Elite.





NZXT says the overall design off all three cases is inspired by the H710, but the H7 variants are smaller and sleeker, with a cleaner finish and more color options to boot. They're not just more compact versions of the H710, though. According to NZXT, each one offers better thermal performance for both the CPU and GPU, as well as improved cable management channels and tool-less entry for side panels.





"The H7 features an opened-up top that allows for the mounting of 360mm radiators and improved thermal performance. The cable management is upgraded, with widened channels, hooks to grab hold of difficult cables, and more space, making cable-routing simple. The side panels are toolless, making for easy entry to update any parts, fix any issue, and check in on your gaming PC," NZXT explains.









Starting with the H7, it comes all white, all black, or a mix of white and black with a matching glass panel (tinted for the black case and clear for the white). Inside the case users will find they can install up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator in the top and front, and/or a 140mm in the rear, if going that route. The case comes with a pair of F Series Quiet 120mm fans.





For storage, there are two 3.5-inch bays and four 2.5-inch bays. And for the front I/O, you're looking at two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.





The H7 Flow includes the same features as the H7 and adds a perforated front panel for better cooling and thermals. Then for the H7 Elite, it piles on a tempered glass front panel to the list of features and comes with three F Series 140mm RGB fans, and also bundles in a CAM-powered RGB and Fan Controller V2.





Both the H7 and H7 Flow cost $129.99, so between those two, it comes down to choosing between a solid or perforated front panel. The H7 Elite costs $199.99 and is available in all black or all white (there's no black and white option on that one).





NZXT is also selling a couple of H7 accessories—a vertical GPU mounting kit for $79.99 and a standalone RGB Fan Controller V2 for $34.99.



