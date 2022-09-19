CATEGORIES
home News

NZXT Gauges Fan Interest In Making Graphics Cards, Here’s The Real Deal

by Zak KillianMonday, September 19, 2022, 04:19 PM EDT
hero nzxt graphics card
NZXT got its start making cases, but nowadays you can find the company selling cooling hardware, power supplies, motherboards, monitors, and other kinds of kit. You can even buy a pre-built PC from NZXT. The folks over there haven't started selling graphics cards yet, but it's possible that such a move is, ahem, in the cards—at least, judging by the company's tweet yesterday.

nzxt tweet1

Yesterday's tweet is actually one of a few that the company has made recently in an attempt to gauge interest in additional NZXT-branded products. The timing of the graphics card tweet is interesting, though, because it comes along just a couple days after EVGA announced its exit from the graphics card business.

map

That's a lot of talent that's suddenly no longer needed at one of the larger graphics card manufacturers. Plus, EVGA's headquarters is in Brea, California—just a fifteen-mile drive from NZXT's headquarters in City of Industry. It wouldn't take a lot for the case manufacturers to snap up some of EVGA's top personnel and get to work making graphics cards.

Notably, EVGA is one of the graphics card brands that NZXT ships in its pre-built PCs and custom build kits. Shipping its own GPUs in its pre-built machines could improve NZXT's margins on said machines significantly. We're generally fans of NZXT's minimalist sense of style around here, and it's not hard to imagine an NZXT GPU being an almost Brutalist block of plastic and aluminum.

nzxt speakers tweet question
Another one of NZXT's recent tweets.

To get to the source of the matter, we went straight to the source itself: NZXT. We asked whether these tweets were just for fun or if they were indicative of something more. NZXT got back to us quickly and admitted that it has no plans to move into new product sectors in the immediate future but promised to let us know if that changes. Naturally, as soon as we hear something, you'll know too—as long as you keep reading HotHardware!
Tags:  NZXT, graphics cards, original
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment