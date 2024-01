NVIDIA Unveils RTX 5880 Graphics Card With 14,080 CUDA Cores And 48GB VRAM

NVIDIA's listing of some key specifications for the RTX 5880

With AI becoming such a heavy-hitting industry force, the demand for literally any capable GPU has outpaced the ability for NVIDIA to produce them in a timely fashion. Whilst a good problem to have, it has come with its own logistical headaches showcased with the announcement of this RTX 5880 GPU. While this GPU can be useful in a myriad of scenarios such as 3D modeling and video content creation, the Ai data center market is equally as hungry to gobble it up.This is not the first cut-down version of its popular GPUs that NVIDIA has produced, with a GeForce RTX 4090D having a similar fate.Worry not, the RTX 5880 still has some impressive specifications. Using the AD102 GPU WITH 14,080 CUDA cores and 440 tensor cores, it also packs 48GB of VRAM with a 384-bit bus. While it won't perform as well as the RTX 6000, it also has a lower TDP of 285 watts to make up for some of that decreased capability.While pricing and availability is still to be seen, it appears this may be a GPU that is available globally and not just specifically for the Chinese market. With worldwide demand of AI data center GPUs at a high frequency currently, this is likely a solid decision to keep the market satisfied.