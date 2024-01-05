NVIDIA Unveils RTX 5880 Graphics Card With 14,080 CUDA Cores And 48GB VRAM
CES 2024 is an exciting time for a plethora of new product announcements, and expected to be chief among them this year are new graphics card options. While gamers are patiently awaiting the details of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX Super GPUs, there is some commotion in the data center market as well.
NVIDIA has announced the RTX 5880 Ada generation graphics card, packing a whopping 48GB of VRAM. While gamers may salivate at the thought of so much VRAM, it's nearly a requirement for today's modern workstation workloads and AI implementations. There are some potential caveats to be aware of with this GPU, however. Compared to the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPU, this RTX 5880 has less CUDA cores.
This restriction is likely to help NVIDIA navigate the stringent requirements and export bans of recent powerful GPUs, in order to be in compliance while still releasing a capable product. It also gives NVIDIA another price point to hit, for professionals who don't necessarily want to splurge on NVIDIA's flagship workstation card.
