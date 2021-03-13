Overwatch Gamers Get An Edge With NVIDIA Reflex Latency Reduction, How To Enable It







Competitive multiplayer games are growing in popularity more than ever, and players need every edge they can get over their competition. To help with this, NVIDIA created NVIDIA Reflex, which is a suite of technologies that optimizes gaming experiences to reduce system latency in games. Now, the tech is coming to Overwatch , with players able to take it for a spin on the Public Test Region today.









While Overwatch will not always come down to the split-second kill, playing to the fullest of your capability certainly would help in any situation. Ultimately, players with Reflex will hopefully be able to “acquire targets faster, react quicker, and increase aim precision simply by enabling NVIDIA Reflex in a game’s settings.” NVIDIA further claims that this may be the best implementation of the software and technology yet, as the company claims that its testing has indicated up to a “whopping 50% reduction in system latency with Reflex enabled.”

If you want to give NVIDIA Reflex a whirl in Overwatch, you can follow these steps from NVIDIA below to jump in today:





Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app.



Step 2: Navigate to the Overwatch tab on the left-hand menu.



Step 3: Select "Public Test Region(PTR)" from the “GAME VERSION” drop-down menu.



Step 4: Click "Install" to begin the installation process.



Step 5: Once the PTR client is installed and updated, click "Play" to begin



Once you have the Overwatch PTR client installed, and have the March 11th update downloaded, open the game, go to Options, Video settings, and enable NVIDIA Reflex. With NVIDIA Reflex activated, gameplay will instantly be more responsive, increasing your chances of victory online.

