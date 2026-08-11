NVIDIA Rallies $500 Billion Wall Street Alliance To Fuel AI Expansion

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang - Image: NVIDIA



NVIDIA isn't just selling chips to build AI clusters, it's also helping finance them . The semiconductor giant said it has entered into non-binding MOUs with six of the world's largest private equity and investment firms to create independent financing platforms in order to generate more than $500 billion in third-party funding.





The alliance brings together financial heavyweights Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and KKR. One of NVIDIA's goals with this newly formed alliance is to create dedicated, large-scale credit pools at competitive rates so customers can buy NVIDIA hardware and build out data centers without burning through their own cash reserves.





"The AI buildout will require unprecedented investment and a skilled workforce to turn that investment into the infrastructure that will help power future growth," said Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock. "This partnership deepens our relationship with NVIDIA, including through the AI Infrastructure Partnership, and brings together NVIDIA’s leadership in accelerated computing with BlackRock’s ability to connect long-term capital to essential infrastructure."





Other CEOs and high-level execs echoed Fink's sentiment, with NVIDIA's press release dominated by partner statements. And it's easy to see why.





To pull off a half-trillion-dollar financing effort, NVIDIA and its new Wall Street partners are attempting to redefine GPU infrastructure. Rather than treating AI hardware as fast-depreciating tech equipment, the initiative pitches GPU clusters and AI factories as a long-term, revenue-generating assets, akin to real estate and power grids.





Image: Jensen Huang (JensenHuang) on X



In a post on X , NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said AI has reached an inflection point, where it is moving from research into production.





"AI is creating real value, and the infrastructure behind it is becoming one of the world’s most productive assets. In AI, compute is revenue. NVIDIA compute is not just a chip. It is a complete AI factory platform including accelerated computing, networking, systems software, AI frameworks and a global developer ecosystem," Huang said.





To his point, NVIDIA's full-stack hardware and CUDA software ecosystem make the company's GPUs uniquely suited for debt financing. Since NVIDIA's hardware can run a variety of AI models and can be reassigned to different cloud providers or enterprise workloads, if a buyer defaults, lenders see the equipment as fungible enough to back long-term loans.



