CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Posts Monster Earnings Again On Red Hot Blackwell Demand And Gaming Momentum

by Paul LillyThursday, August 28, 2025, 09:09 AM EDT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang holding Grace Blackwell.
NVIDIA's second quarter earnings are in and they paint the same picture as the last several quarters, which is booming demand for AI chips and GPUs. Revenue for the latest quarter grew a modest 6% sequentially and a monstrous 56% year-over-year to $46.7 billion, while net income popped 41% sequentially and 59% year-over-year to $26.4 billion.

Those are the kinds of numbers that any company would love to flaunt, so why is NVIDIA's share price slightly down in pre-market trading hours? It's likely due to reservations over NVIDIA's ability to sustain big data center growth.

The data center is NVIDIA's biggest earner these days, having leapfrogged gaming a long time ago. In the second quarter, NVIDIA's data center division accounted for $41.1 billion in revenue, which is a 5% sequential gain and a sizable 56% year-over-year jump. However, Wall Street was expecting $41.3 billion, so it's a slight miss. Cue the reactionary investors and, if we had to guess, temporary stock decline.

Chart of NVIDIA's revenue trends by market segment.

Notably, NVIDIA says there were not an Hopper H20 chip sales to China-based customers in the second quarter. It did, however, benefit from a $180 million release of H20 inventory that was previously reserved for China, from approximately $650 million in unrestricted H20 sales to a customer outside of China.

It will be interesting to see what future quarters bring, in terms of H20 chip sales. NVIDIA and AMD both recently agreed to a unprecedented deal with the U.S. government to pay 15% of all revenues derived from AI chip sales to China, paving the way for NVIDIA to resume H20 sales in the region (and Instinct MI308 accelerators from AMD). It essentially amounts to an export licensing deal.

China-based sales aside, the data center remains a strong earner, with NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture leading the charge.

"Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap — production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center."

Demand for Blackwell chips applies to NVIDIA's gaming division too, which saw its biggest quarter ever. Gaming accounted for nearly $4.3 billion in the second quarter, which is up 14% sequentially and 49% year-over-year. NVIDIA attributed the gains to "strong sales and increased supply" of its Blackwell-based GeForce products.

This also reflects sales of the GeForce RTX 5060 that released in mid-May. NVIDIA says the GeForce RTX 5060 quickly became its fastest-ramping x60-class GPU ever.

Gaming laptops, monitors, and other gear running GeForce NOW.

Also of interest, NVIDIA recently announced a Blackwell infusion to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service next month. During an earnings call, NVIDIA reiterated that this will be it the service's "most significant upgrade" since launch. It's also getting ready to double the number of games available, to 4,500 titles.

Finally, NVIDIA notched both sequential and year-over-year gains in every other category, including Professional Visualization ($601 million in Q2 revenue), Auto ($586 million), and OEM & Other ($173 million). To say NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders is an understatement.

Looking ahead, NVIDIA's earnings report indicates the company expects Q3 revenue to check in at $54 billion, plus or minus 2%. That doesn't take into account any possible H20 chip sales to China.
Tags:  Nvidia, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), earnings report, blackwell
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment