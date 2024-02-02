NVIDIA Quietly Launches 6GB GeForce RTX 3050, How The Specs Compare To The 8GB Model





Without much fanfare—or any at all, really—NVIDIA has officially added a cut-down version of its budget GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card to its lineup. As has been extensively leaked and rumored over the past several weeks, the newest entry-level part sheds a couple gigabytes of VRAM for 6GB total , along with some other key changes.





The new part also sports a narrower 96-bit bus (compared to 128-bit on the 8GB model), which results in 168GB/s of memory bandwidth, versus 224GB/s.





Here's an overview of other differences between the 6GB and 8GB variants, plucked direct from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 product page...















As you can see, the 6GB features 10% fewer CUDA cores (2,304 versus 2,560) and slower base and boost clocks—those check in at 1.04GHz and 1.47GHz, respectively, versus 1.78GHz and 1.55GHz, according to NVIDIA's specs table





One other important change is the power draw. Whereas the 8GB model is a 130W part, the new 6GB model is a lower power card at 70W, which is significantly less. And as such, it doesn't require a supplementary 8-pin PCI Express power connector, or any power connector—simply plugging it into a PCIe slot provides all the power it needs.









Additionally, the folks at TechPowerUp got their hands on a press release from Gigabyte confirming that it too plans on release at least two models—GeForce RTX 3050 Eagle OC 6G and GeForce RTX 3050 OC Low Profile 6G. It's not surprising to see NVIDIA's partners pounce on low profile designs, given the lower power requirement of the newest budget GPU.



