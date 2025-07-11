CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Hand-Painted Superman-Themed RTX 5090 Signed By Jim Lee

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, July 11, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
superman 5090
If you're a fan of NVIDIA GPUs and Superman, there is a new GeForce RTX 5090-themed giveaway happening that will be of major interest to you. Superman and the GeForce RTX 5090 have a lot in common, starting with their class-leading power. Furthermore, they're both as rare as anything found on this side of Earth. 

To commemorate the upcoming DC Studios Superman movie on July 11, Jim Lee has personally signed the mighty RTX 5090. It also has a neat theme, with Superman and his pup pictured in full-flying frenzy. With the lack of availability of the RTX 5090, I could sarcastically quip that you have about the same chance as winning this one as you do at being able to purchase one at Best Buy.


The GPU itself was customized using acrylic paint, so it is a deeply personal item that is likely to fetch big bucks on the secondary market if the winner chooses to sell it to a collector. There are other rare versions of the RTX 5090, such as the gold-laden ASUS ROG Astral Dhahab Edition. That flashy version does not carry the exclusivity or the nostalgia of this particular signed piece, nor is it hand-painted. It's also not a singular piece, which will be huge for the right collector of Superman memorabilia. 

NVIDIA added this as part of its GeForce Summer of RTX promotion. There are also other prizes, such as bundles from Falcon Northwest and Maingear, plus more GPUs. Keep a close eye on NVIDIA's social media channels for a chance to win this very rare GPU. 

The Blackwell Architecture for the RTX 50 series GPUs comes at an interesting time, when the AI arms race is in full swing. Due to this, we've seen a shift in GeForce gaming products available on the market in order for NVIDIA to focus its resources on the profitable data center market and AI. 

The end result is a massive increase in prices, with the flagship RTX 5090 fetching on average closer to the $2,500 to $3,000 range than its initial $1,999 MSRP would suggest. 
