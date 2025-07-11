NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Hand-Painted Superman-Themed RTX 5090 Signed By Jim Lee
To commemorate the upcoming DC Studios Superman movie on July 11, Jim Lee has personally signed the mighty RTX 5090. It also has a neat theme, with Superman and his pup pictured in full-flying frenzy. With the lack of availability of the RTX 5090, I could sarcastically quip that you have about the same chance as winning this one as you do at being able to purchase one at Best Buy.
NVIDIA added this as part of its GeForce Summer of RTX promotion. There are also other prizes, such as bundles from Falcon Northwest and Maingear, plus more GPUs. Keep a close eye on NVIDIA's social media channels for a chance to win this very rare GPU.
The Blackwell Architecture for the RTX 50 series GPUs comes at an interesting time, when the AI arms race is in full swing. Due to this, we've seen a shift in GeForce gaming products available on the market in order for NVIDIA to focus its resources on the profitable data center market and AI.
The end result is a massive increase in prices, with the flagship RTX 5090 fetching on average closer to the $2,500 to $3,000 range than its initial $1,999 MSRP would suggest.