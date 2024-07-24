NVIDIA's GPU Partners Accused Of Using Cheap Thermal Paste On RTX 40 Cards







There are many reasons why a graphics card (or any hardware component) may run hotter than expected, which in turn can lead to unwanted throttling. Insufficient cooling, dust buildup, and overly aggressive overclocks are just a few examples. It could also be the result of poor quality and sloppily applied thermal paste (or salty thermal paste , but that's another story), as Igor Wallossek from Igor's Lab claims is a problem with several third-party graphics cards.





According to Wallossek, several of his readers have complained that they observed degraded cooling performance of their GPUs after just a few months. Thermal paste and pads don't last forever, obviously, but they shouldn't be withering in such a short period of time. Such claims are obviously concerning, so he decided to do some testing.









He took apart a Manli-brand GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card and performed some high-tech testing on the stock thermal paste. There's a bunch of data to sift through for anyone interested, but what he claims to have uncovered is that the "cheaply cobbled together concoction" of paste consisting of an oily mixture degrades and dissolves in a short time, leaving behind an oily film (and toasty temps).





"I can only advise every manufacturer to settle the reported damage in their own interest and to send the known paste offender to hell with a vengeance. This is simply no way to treat the customers," Wallossek says.





"It is sad that no one has noticed this so far, although the number of cases has increased significantly and many buyers are certainly not even aware of the ticking time bombs they have in their computers. The paste used has been designed solely to achieve the highest possible test values as cheaply as possible for short periods of time," Wallossek adds.





He claims that several of NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners are using cheap paste on their GPUs, and specifically mentions ASUS, PNY, Palit, "and others." Note, however, that his thermal paste test data only applies to the Manli card in his possession, which is the company's Gallardo variant.





If you're seeing higher temps than expected, cleaning off the stock paste and applying a fresh coat of reputable paste might be the salve you need. Just be sure to do your research first, as swapping out the paste on a GPU can be a little trickier than doing the same on a CPU, depending on the specific make and model of your card (and the cooling shroud).



