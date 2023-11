Why AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT GPUs Are Suddenly A Hot Commodity In China

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX carries with it an MSRP of $999, far cheaper than the $1,599 GeForce RTX 4090. The latter GPU has recently seen some retail pressure in the U.S market as availability quickly dwindles. But as it applies to China, it's on the banned list, hence the increased demand for AMD's high-end GPUs.AMD seems to be having some trouble resupplying its Chinese board partners with Navi 31 GPUs, although the situation is still developing and not yet at a critical juncture. There also appears to be no risk of these powerful AMD GPUs being banned like the GeForce RTX 4090 has been, so that's good news.Gamers are looking forward to the supposed GeForce RTX Super refresh slated for 2024. Pricing and availability pressure of existing GPUS due to the Chinese market fluctuations may dampen some enthusiasm if they spill over to the new lineup.To make matters worse, the GeForce RTX 4090 has experienced a noticeable increase in price for gamers. If the demand continues at this pace, there is a good chance that gamers will also witness the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX get the same treatment with higher pricing.