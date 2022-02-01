Someone Call The GPU Police And Issue A BOLO On NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti





Well, it's officially the first day of February and that means January is now in the rear view mirror. Why is that notable? Technically, we were supposed to have learned more about NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti by now. During the company's pre-CES livestream a few weeks ago, NVIDIA SVP Jeff Fisher held up a Founders Edition model of the new flagship SKU and said there would be more information to share at the end of January.





"Over the past 20 years we have dedicated ourselves to building the ultimate platform for gamers and creators and today we continue that journey," Fisher said after showcasing new mobile GPUs and technologies. "But there's one more thing...The RTX 3090 Ti, our next BFGPU. Tune in later this month for more details."





Time is up on NVIDIA's self-imposed deadline and there has not been any additional information revealed. At the time, Fisher said the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would deliver 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 Tensor teraflops, and rock 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory. As one would expect with the Ti designation, it's even beastlier than the monstrous GeForce RTX 3090 we reviewed last September.











So where is it? That's a good question. Maybe NVIDIA will share more information later today, this week, or this month. Whatever the case, it's interesting that January ended without any further details, given the recent rumor that NVIDIA told its add-in board (AIB) partners to hit pause on producing custom models. Speculation is that NVIDIA wants additional time to tweak the BIOS code and/or revise the hardware requirements for custom printed circuit boards (PCBs).





We don't know if any of that is actually true. All we do know is the information NVIDIA already provided, and that January came and went without any additional details, like cost or a launch date. Some early listings that popped up at a Swiss retail site last month suggest that custom models could fetch in the neighborhood of $4,000, though we'll have to wait and see. Not that it matters a whole lot—whatever the price, we're sure it will sell out fast like every modern GPU.

