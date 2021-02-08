NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Launch Reportedly Set For Feb 25, Here's What To Expect

NVIDIA has already confirmed the GeForce RTX 3060 will start at $329. Here will be NVIDIA's Ampere lineup when the new part arrives...

GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499

$1,499 GeForce RTX 3080: $699

$699 GeForce RTX 3070: $499

$499 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $399

$399 GeForce RTX 3060: $329

Those are MSRPs, and not street pricing—lack of availability (for a variety of reasons) has led to inflated prices by marketplace sellers, and in some cases, even by first-party sellers (partly due to tariffs). Pricing will naturally vary, based on actual availability and different design schemes (custom coolers, factory overclocks, and so forth).





The GeForce RTX 3060 will arrive with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is another surprise from NVIDIA. That's because the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti actually sports less memory at 8GB. It is another example of NVIDiA being unpredictable. That said, it will have a narrower memory bus, at 192-bit instead of 256-bit.





NVIDIA is claiming its upcoming card will deliver 13 shader TFLOPs and 12 RT-FLOPs of performance, compared to 16.2 TFLOPs and 31.6 RT-FLOPs, respectively, for the Ti model.





The card is being pitched as an ideal upgrade for gamers who have clung to their GeForce GTX 1060 from a couple generations ago. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3060 doubles the rasterization performance compared to that card, while delivering a 10X jump in ray-tracing performance (not surprising, since only RTX models have dedicated RT cores).





Source: NVIDIA







What that all translates to, according to NVIDIA, is a smooth 60 frames per second or higher in games like The Division 2, Cyberpunk 2077 , and Watch Dogs Legion, with ray tracing turned on and DLSS enabled. The previous generation GeForce RTX 2060 can also deliver 60 fps at the same settings in some games, but not all of them, as NVIDIA outlines in its performance chart above.





The GeForce RTX 3060 is shaping up to be a popular card, depending on availability and actual pricing. It's worth noting that the GeForce GTX 1060 is still the most widely used graphics card on Steam, with a 9.75 percent share. That part launched at $249.

