NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 And RTX 3050 Ti Specs Leak Allege Up to 2560 CUDA Cores





So far, NVIDIA has released just three mobile Ampere GPUs for laptops, those being the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3060. Within each of those main tiers, OEMs have a million and one combinations to work with (rough estimate), leading to a dizzying array of GeForce RTX 30 mobile GPU configs. Even still, NVIDIA is not finished fleshing out its mobile lineup, and a recent leak highlights what to expect from the upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 additions.





Before we get into the unannounced parts, let's quickly recap the specifications for NVIDIA's current lineup. Here's a look...







Click to Enlarge







The above chart gives a general overview of the different configurations available to OEMs, in terms of clock speeds and power envelopes (higher clocks require more power, obviously). We also see the variances in CUDA counts, memory, and memory bus widths. And all of these are equipped with dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing.





So far we have only spent hands-on time with one of these mobile GPU configurations, the GeForce RTX 3070, which you can check out in our Alienware m15 R4 review . In short, it offered up exceptional gaming performance, albeit in a pricey package (the model Dell sent us was decked out with several upgrades, like a 4K OLED display).

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti And GeForce RTX 3050 Leaked Specifications And Benchmarks

The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 will undoubtedly slip into more budget-friendly gaming laptops. Regarding their specifications, the folks at Notebookcheck say they have the skinny on the upcoming SKUs, courtesy of unnamed sources that shared several notable details. So, what are we looking at?





GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will splash the budget laptop scene with Assuming the site's leaked information is correct, thewill splash the budget laptop scene with 2,560 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 128-bit memory bus. That will give it 88GB/s of memory bandwidth.





Same as with the existing lineup, the upcoming part will have a TGP range OEMs can work with, and specifically 80W down to 35W. Here are some possible combinations of power configs and accompanying boost frequencies...