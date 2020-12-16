CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, December 16, 2020, 02:07 PM EDT

Unnanounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Appear In Public AIDA64 Release

hero rtx3080 2
Now that AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series is out in the wild, NVIDIA has some time to breathe and plan for its next GPU releases. NVIDIA's next GPU announcement may come sooner than previously thought as more leaks and rumors have begun to float around. Earlier in the month, several unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards appeared in an EEC filing. Now, the same cards outed there have shown up in a new place: an AIDA64 update.

On December 11th, Twitter user @KOMACHI_ENSAKA noticed that AIDA64 was getting a beta update that included unannounced GPUs. The cards listed in the beta may be based solely on rumors and speculation, but it would also make sense for a system information tool to know all upcoming devices.
Now, FinalWire, the company behind AIDA64, has pushed a full update to AIDA64 that includes these GPUs. Interestingly, the GeForce RTX 3070 mobile variants have been dropped off or omitted, and in their place is a rumored GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Perhaps this is just an error, however, so take that information as you will.
aida64 gpu update 6 32
AIDA64 v6.32 New Features

According to prior rumors, we probably will not see any of these cards at until sometime in February. NVIDIA is likely sitting comfortably after seeing what the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series had to show against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series lineup. 

Tags:  Nvidia, GeForce, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce-rtx

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms