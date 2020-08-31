CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, August 31, 2020, 03:32 PM EDT

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Ampere Launches September 1, Here's How To Watch Live

GeForce RTX 3090
It's been a long time coming, but we're less than 24 hours away from the big launch of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 30 Series family of graphics cards, aka Ampere. It's been roughly two years since NVIDIA launched Turing, which at the time were GPU monsters delivering massive gains in performance over their Pascal-based predecessors. Can NVIDIA do it again with Ampere?

If you want to find out, NVIDIA will be hosting its virtual launch event tomorrow at 12pm EST. At this time, NVIDIA has only provided a link to its Twitch channel as the official way of viewing the stream. It's likely that NVIDIA will also provide a YouTube livestream as well, and we'll update this article with that link if and when it does come through.

With that being said, quite a bit has already leaked out about the Ampere family of graphics cards, which will reportedly consist of the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX. 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090. 

  • GeForce RTX 3090: 5,248 CUDA cores, 1,695MHz boost clock, 24GB GDDR6X @ 19.5Gbps, 384-bit bus, 936GB/s memory bandwidth, 350W TDP
  • GeForce RTX 3080: 4,352 CUDA cores, 1,710MHz boost clock, 10GB GDDR6X @ 19.0Gbps, 320-bit bus, 760GB/s memory bandwidth, 320W TDP

Specs for the GeForce RTX 3070 are a bit harder to come by, but it's rumored to include 8GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit bus delivering 512GB/sec of bandwidth while operating within a 220W TDP.

We're eager to see what NVIDIA has in store for gamers, and are almost equally as excited to see how AMD counters with its Radeon "Big Navi" that is on track for release later this year.


Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3080, geforce rtx 3090, geforce rtx 3070
Via:  NVIDIA via Twitter

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms