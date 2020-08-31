NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Ampere Launches September 1, Here's How To Watch Live
If you want to find out, NVIDIA will be hosting its virtual launch event tomorrow at 12pm EST. At this time, NVIDIA has only provided a link to its Twitch channel as the official way of viewing the stream. It's likely that NVIDIA will also provide a YouTube livestream as well, and we'll update this article with that link if and when it does come through.
With that being said, quite a bit has already leaked out about the Ampere family of graphics cards, which will reportedly consist of the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX. 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090.
- GeForce RTX 3090: 5,248 CUDA cores, 1,695MHz boost clock, 24GB GDDR6X @ 19.5Gbps, 384-bit bus, 936GB/s memory bandwidth, 350W TDP
- GeForce RTX 3080: 4,352 CUDA cores, 1,710MHz boost clock, 10GB GDDR6X @ 19.0Gbps, 320-bit bus, 760GB/s memory bandwidth, 320W TDP
Specs for the GeForce RTX 3070 are a bit harder to come by, but it's rumored to include 8GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit bus delivering 512GB/sec of bandwidth while operating within a 220W TDP.
We're eager to see what NVIDIA has in store for gamers, and are almost equally as excited to see how AMD counters with its Radeon "Big Navi" that is on track for release later this year.