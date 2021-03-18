NVIDIA GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Adds New Priority Tier But Holds The Line For Founders





Some significant changes are coming to NVIDIA's popular GeForce Now cloud gaming service. GeForce Now celebrated its 1st anniversary back in early February and currently has 9 million subscribers.

At launch, GeForce Now provided two tiers of service: Free and Founders. The former offered standard access to GeForce Now with 1-hour session lengths. The latter, which cost $4.99/month, brought priority access, extended session lengths, and RTX support. NVIDIA announced today that the free tier would stick around, but the Founders tier will no longer be available for new subscribers.

Instead, NVIDIA is introducing a new Priority membership which is priced at $9.99/month. It should be noted that there is no difference in features between the old Founders membership and its new Priority counterpart; only the pricing has changed. If you want to save a bit on your subscription, NVIDIA also offers the Priority membership yearly for $99.99.

Before you get out your pitchforks about the price effectively doubling over the Founders membership, there is good news for existing subscribers. NVIDIA says that current Founders (with subscriptions active as of March 17th) will keep their $4.99/month pricing for as long as they want, "as long the account is in good standing." So, while it may be a bummer for those that sat on the sidelines and missed their opportunity to lock in the $4.99 price, it's good to see that NVIDIA is rewarding early adopters.

"As GeForce Now enters year two, and rapidly approaches 10 million members, the service is ready to kick things up a notch. GeForce Now launched out of beta last February with Founders memberships — a limited time, promotional plan," NVIDIA added in a statement. "On Thursday, Founders memberships will close to new registrations and Priority memberships, the new premium offering, will be introduced."

In addition to the pricing changes, NVIDIA also announced some quality updates for GeForce NOW, including adaptive VSync. "The feature synchronizes frame rates at 60 or 59.94 Hz server-side to match the display client-side, reducing stutter and latency on supported games," NVIDIA wrote in a blog post. "A new adaptive de-jitter technology will enable us to increase bit rates for improved quality over choppy networks, too." NVIDIA is also beefing up capacity, with new servers being deployed in Phoenix and Montreal to service its busiest markets.

