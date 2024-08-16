CATEGORIES
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Adds Mod Support To World Of Warcraft In The Cloud

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, August 16, 2024, 09:28 AM EDT
World of Warcraft is one of the longest running game franchises in history, with an ardent following amongst its fans. Likewise, NVIDIA is the current champ of anything gaming in the world (in terms of GPU hardware and advanced features like real-time ray tracing), so it is befitting both work in synergy.  As such, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Cloud gaming service, together with CurseForge, will bring mod support for World of Warcraft: The War Within.

GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that lets you play your games on more devices by streaming them. This can even be possible on less potent hardware, such as a Google Chromebook, or even on an Apple Mac computer. 

There is a free tier available, but the more premium tiers of GeForce NOW give you more hours and freedom in what you can do with the service. The upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, titled The War Within, will be releasing on Monday, August 26th at 3 p.m. PT. Early streaming access will be available to GeForce NOW members who purchase a copy of the game, one August 22nd at 3 p.m. PT. 

CurseForce addons are the focus of this venture, as it is one of the most popular platforms for mods. There are various user interface customizations, quest help, combat addons, plus many more. Subscribers of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority will get access to 25 addons from CurseForge. 

A CurseForge account is not required to use WoW mods on GeForce NOW, and addons should be simple to use according to NVIDIA. They will be available within the game's menu, and can be used with GeForce NOW just as if you were playing normally on a PC. Updates and integration should all be done seamlessly and automatically, making for a smooth experience. 

This is a great way for fans of the game to play with great graphics and extra features without needing a more powerful device. GeForce NOW works well with various laptops, Chromebooks, and other devices that typically are not graphically equipped for gaming. You do need a stable and good internet connection for maximum playability, of course.
