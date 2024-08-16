NVIDIA GeForce NOW Adds Mod Support To World Of Warcraft In The Cloud
There is a free tier available, but the more premium tiers of GeForce NOW give you more hours and freedom in what you can do with the service. The upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, titled The War Within, will be releasing on Monday, August 26th at 3 p.m. PT. Early streaming access will be available to GeForce NOW members who purchase a copy of the game, one August 22nd at 3 p.m. PT.
A CurseForge account is not required to use WoW mods on GeForce NOW, and addons should be simple to use according to NVIDIA. They will be available within the game's menu, and can be used with GeForce NOW just as if you were playing normally on a PC. Updates and integration should all be done seamlessly and automatically, making for a smooth experience.
This is a great way for fans of the game to play with great graphics and extra features without needing a more powerful device. GeForce NOW works well with various laptops, Chromebooks, and other devices that typically are not graphically equipped for gaming. You do need a stable and good internet connection for maximum playability, of course.