NVIDIA's GeForce Hotfix Driver Gets These Popular Games To Stop Freezing And Crashing





Nobody likes it when a game freezes up or outright crashes (not even gaming masochists), so kudos to NVIDIA for pushing out a GeForce hotfix driver to address that very thing in a handful of popular titles. The hotfix also promises better overall stability in some specific games, and addresses a performance issue some people have observed in Red Dead Redemption 2.





As it applies to Red Dead Redemption 2, NVIDIA's latest GPU driver (version 516.59) can apparently lower the performance when using DLSS, compared to previous drivers. Applying the GeForce hotfix driver (version 516.79) addresses the issue. It's not clear exactly how much of a performance drop (or gain, with the hotfix) NVIDIA is talking about, but hey, every little bit helps, right?









Here's the full list of games and fixes...