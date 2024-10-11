CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Celebrates 25 Years Of GeForce With A Trip Down 3D Memory Lane

by Zak KillianFriday, October 11, 2024, 02:50 PM EDT
hero nvidia geforce 256 sdr upscaled esrgan
Go ask analysts, investors, and tech bros what kind of company NVIDIA is and they'll immediately shoot back with "AI". It's definitely true that AI has fuelled the company's meteoric rise to become the second-largest company in the world by market cap in recent years. However, NVIDIA's expertise is in creating massive parallel processors, and it got its start in gaming. If it weren't for PC gaming, there wouldn't be an NVIDIA today.

hothardware leadtek winfast geforce256
This ancient photo is from our contemporaneous review of the Leadtek Winfast GeForce256!

Most of HotHardware's audience probably doesn't need to be told that, as you, like us, were probably there twenty-five years ago for the launch of the original GeForce card. That's right: it's been twenty-five years since NVIDIA released the GeForce256 SDR version, to be followed later by the GeForce256 with DDR SDRAM onboard. The GeForce256 was the chip that prompted NVIDIA to coin the term "GPU," as it was one of the first graphics processors that was anything more than just a dumb rasterizer.

drakan order of the flame
Drakan: Order of the Flame was a showcase title for the GeForce256.

While earlier GPUs had included some measure of additional processing capability onboard, it was the GeForce256 that brought hardware transform & lighting capability to consumer GPUs. This allowed the graphics card to take some of the load of geometry setup and vertex lighting calculations off of the CPU—a critical step forward when everyone was still using single-core processors, and mostly at sub-GHz speeds, too.

creative labs 3d blaster annihilator pro
This Creative Labs 3D Blaster Annihilator Pro was the author's first GeForce card.

Games like Quake III Arena, Drakan: Order of the Flame, Homeworld, and Giants: Citizen Kabuto were among the first to make use of the integrated geometry and lighting hardware on the GeForce256, and it could really be a game-changer for users on the slower CPUs of the day. While a fast CPU could more than make up for the lack of such hardware, fast CPUs of the time could be unbelievably expensive. The 1.7 GHz Pentium 4 cost $777 on its release in 2000 for just the CPU alone; that would be equivalent to $1422 today—and you still had to buy pricey RDRAM memory, too.

quake3arena
Of course, Quake III Arena needs no introduction, but it was an early user of hardware T&L.

NVIDIA has its own blog post up reminiscing about the advancements of the GeForce256, if you'd like to read it. While NVIDIA may be synonymous with "AI" and make the vast majority of its profits in the datacenter these days, the company hasn't forgotten its origins, and doom-and-gloom over the future of gaming GPUs at NVIDIA is likely highly exaggerated. As long as the company's founding leadership is in place, we expect GeForce GPUs will keep on coming.

Update:
