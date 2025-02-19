NVIDIA Confirms GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Don't Support 32-Bit CUDA And PhysX
Zak Killian
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The beauty of the PC platform is its backward compatibility. The whole reason that x86 and Windows have survived as long as they have is because they have largely preserved compatibility with old software. "Nuts to that," says NVIDIA, who has officially ended support for GPU-accelerated PhysX and CUDA on 32-bit applications with the release of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.
It's specifically the "Blackwell" architecture; 32-bit applications that use PhysX or CUDA simply can't use GPU acceleration on a Blackwell card. That means the RTX 50 series, in case you're having trouble following along. This, obviously, breaks a lot of older software—most notably for our audience, PC games in the mid-to-late 2000s that featured PhysX hardware physics acceleration.
Mirror's Edge drops as low as 7 FPS on a bleeding-edge 9800X3D + RTX 5080 system.
This includes titles like Mirror's Edge, City of Heroes, Remember Me, Cryostasis: Sleep of Reason, the Batman "Arkham" games, Mafia II, Hydrophobia: Prophecy, Alice: Madness Returns, and Borderlands 2 (as well as many others.) None of these games can enable GPU-accelerated PhysX on an RTX 50-series GPU, and in many cases this results in either missing effects or drastically worse performance—as low as the teens in some cases—as the physics processing now has to be done on the CPU, and CPU-based PhysX has never been particularly well-optimized.
Borderlands 2 was actually the title that brought this issue to light, as a poster on the official NVIDIA GeForce forums commented that GPU-based PhysX wasn't working properly in Borderlands 2 on his brand-new GeForce RTX 5090. NVIDIA moderator "Manuel@NVIDIA" posted a matter-of-fact response stating that this was working as intended, and linked to an NVIDIA support page explaining that RTX 50-series cards' CUDA driver only supports 64-bit applications, and this means no GPU PhysX for Blackwell owners in 32-bit games.
We can't really imagine why NVIDIA would have made this decision. Certainly, technology marches on, and the most recent game to be affected by this likely came out ten years ago or more. Still, if 32-bit PhysX works fine on the RTX 40 series (and it does), how hard can it be to get it working on Blackwell? It feels like a very intentional decision and certainly not one that PC gamers should approve of. This could sway some purchasers' opinion of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti we just reviewed, too.