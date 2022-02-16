NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Calls Shotgun On All Future Jaguar And Land Rover Vehicles







NVIDIA has been making major inroads in the intelligent vehicle category with its DRIVE platform, and auto makers are taking notice. That includes Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors subsidiary, which announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to build all future luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles around the DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform starting in 2025.





"Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realizing our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability," said Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover. " Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse."







NVIDIA Orin







This is a huge win for NVIDIA and another credible nod to its DRIVE platform. The luxury auto maker will develop all upcoming vehicles on the full-stack DRIVE Hyperion 8 system featuring Orion, which is essentially the AI brain of the car and what will run the Jaguar Land Rover operating system.









This will power next-generation automated driving systems, as well as AI-connected services and safety features. Used in conjunction with NVIDIA's DRIVE AV and DRIVE IX software, the entire platform will orchestrate safety, security, and networking systems, and also surround sensors. In other words, it's a full framework for a wide spectrum of features and driver assistance systems.







"Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries," said Jensen Huange, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles."



