Concerned AI Will Take Your Job? Here's What NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Has To Say

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 14, 2025, 10:22 AM EDT
hero jensen 1906 0424
The future of work is a hot topic, especially with artificial intelligence (AI) sticking its generative nose in almost every part of life nowadays. As the "will AI overlords usher in an era of mass unemployment" debate rages on, none other than Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has offered his perspective, bringing a much-needed dose of nuance (and perhaps a spark of optimism) to the conversation.

While many, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, have warned of significant job displacement, even suggesting that AI could wipe out a hefty chunk of entry-level office positions and potentially push unemployment figures into the double digits within the next five years, Huang isn't quite ready to hit the panic button.

In a recent interview with CNN, Huang offered a counterpoint: "If the world runs out of ideas, then productivity gains translate to job loss." Essentially, the NVIDIA CEO argues that the key to AI being a job creator rather than a job destroyer lies squarely in our collective human ingenuity. As long as we keep innovating, keep dreaming up new ideas, and keep finding new ways to apply these powerful AI tools, we'll be just fine. In fact, he believes new innovations will lead to the creation of more jobs, even if some existing roles evolve or become obsolete.

Think of it this way: when the internet first burst onto the scene, did we lose all jobs as some feared? No, new ones (and industries) emerged. Huang suggests AI will follow a similar trajectory. Yes, "everybody's jobs will be affected," he admits, but "many jobs will be created." Huang even noted that his own role has evolved due to AI, though he seems quite content to remain at the helm.

This perspective stands in stark contrast to the doomsayers who foresee AI becoming an unstoppable force that systematically eradicates human employment. While Microsoft has reportedly saved hundreds of millions by deploying AI and simultaneously laid off thousands, and other companies are indeed looking to AI to cut staff, Huang's stance is that a lack of new ideas, not AI itself, is the real villain in the unemployment narrative.

Thus, Huang's future paints a more positive picture. It's a future where AI acts as an amplifier of sorts, enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to tackle even more ambitious projects. But the onus is on us, the idea-generating machines, to keeps things fresh.
Tags:  Nvidia, Artificial Intelligence, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), jensen-huang
