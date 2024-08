NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Delay Rumor Resurfaces As Supermicro CEO Speaks Out

While this is mainly focused on the data center GPUs such as the B200, Blackwell will also encompass upcoming consumer gaming products. Gamers are waiting for the next generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, which should pack GDDR7 VRAM.One thing consumer and data center products do have in common is the combination of better efficiency and more power. NVIDIA has at times made some model changes to its consumer GPUs that have been used for data centers, such as the RTX 4090D for the Chinese market. This is the result of import bans and limits on GPUs, causing users there to seek a plan b when data center products are not available.NVIDIA has captured a huge swath of both the gaming market and AI data center space. While AMD and Intel have attempted to compete, NVIDIA still has a venerable moat around its technology and customer adoption.Mostly notably, NVIDIA has drawn the attention of investors on both Wall Street and Main Street the world over with its blazing stock performance. This means that GPU delays are not just frustrating for users, but for those who view it as a negative towards NVIDIA's Wall Street performance. Many companies, such as Super Micro Computer, depend on the success and proper execution of NVIDIA to also enjoy continued success of their own.