NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Delay Rumor Resurfaces As Supermicro CEO Speaks Out

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, August 09, 2024, 09:17 AM EDT
Gaming enthusiasts are no longer the only party in town patiently anticipating NVIDIA GPUs; investors bent on the AI craze are just as anxious. In its fourth quarter earning call, Super Micro Computer reveals that the new Blackwell GPUs from NVIDIA are simply not ready yet. 

The highly anticipated NVIDIA Blackwell B100 and B200 silicon are slated to continue to provide the AI dominance NVIDIA has enjoyed recently. As you can imagine, companies are eager to get their hands on the performant parts. During an earnings call, an analyst asked Super Micro Computers about the reported delay for the B200 part specifically.

"Yes. I mean, yes, we heard NVIDIA may have some delay, right? And we treat that as a normal possibility. When they introduced new technology, new product, they are always have a chance to -- there will be a push out a little bit. In this case, it pushed out a little bit," Super Micro founder, president, and chief executive officer Charles Liang said.

Liang didn't seem bothered by the situation, and instead put a positive spin on the situation by pointing out that NVIDIA's H200 GPUs are available with liquid cooling in the meantime for customers. 

As to the delay, an apparent issue cropped up with the new Blackwell GPUs, which use new technology such as TSMC's CoWoS-L Packaging with a Super Carrier Interposer. This bleeding edge GPU tech can result in delays with unforeseen timing, as is evident here. 

While this is mainly focused on the data center GPUs such as the B200, Blackwell will also encompass upcoming consumer gaming products. Gamers are waiting for the next generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, which should pack GDDR7 VRAM. 

One thing consumer and data center products do have in common is the combination of better efficiency and more power. NVIDIA has at times made some model changes to its consumer GPUs that have been used for data centers, such as the RTX 4090D for the Chinese market. This is the result of import bans and limits on GPUs, causing users there to seek a plan b when data center products are not available. 

NVIDIA has captured a huge swath of both the gaming market and AI data center space. While AMD and Intel have attempted to compete, NVIDIA still has a venerable moat around its technology and customer adoption. 

Mostly notably, NVIDIA has drawn the attention of investors on both Wall Street and Main Street the world over with its blazing stock performance. This means that GPU delays are not just frustrating for users, but for those who view it as a negative towards NVIDIA's Wall Street performance. Many companies, such as Super Micro Computer, depend on the success and proper execution of NVIDIA to also enjoy continued success of their own. 
