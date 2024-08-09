NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Delay Rumor Resurfaces As Supermicro CEO Speaks Out





Gaming enthusiasts are no longer the only party in town patiently anticipating NVIDIA GPUs; investors bent on the AI craze are just as anxious. In its fourth quarter earning call, Super Micro Computer reveals that the new Blackwell GPUs from NVIDIA are simply not ready yet. The highly anticipated NVIDIA Blackwell B100 and B200 silicon are slated to continue to provide the AI dominance NVIDIA has enjoyed recently. As you can imagine, companies are eager to get their hands on the performant parts. During an earnings call, an analyst asked Super Micro Computers about the reported delay for the B200 part specifically.





"Yes. I mean, yes, we heard NVIDIA may have some delay, right? And we treat that as a normal possibility. When they introduced new technology, new product, they are always have a chance to -- there will be a push out a little bit. In this case, it pushed out a little bit," Super Micro founder, president, and chief executive officer Charles Liang said.



