Google's Latest Pixel Update Fixes Display And UI Issues, Touch Bugs And More

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 07, 2023, 09:30 AM EDT
Google's latest November Android 14 stable software update has dropped with seven welcomed fixes for Pixel devices. Read on to see what has changed and which phones are affected.

Even though there's an expected major QPR (quarterly platform release) update in December, November's Android 14 update comes with some nice fixes and tweaks to improve the user experience across select Pixel devices. With reference to a changelog posted in Google's Pixel community forum, Mountain View reveals that this latest OTA supposedly solves an NFC stability issue, random green flashes when the display turns off, wallpaper and icon display inconsistencies, and more. Here are specifically all the fixes included in the November update (note device applicability below):

Display & Graphics
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1]
NFC
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions
System
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3]
User Interface
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera
Touch
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]
*[1] Pixel 7 Pro
*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

The November 2023 also comes with its usual set of Android security patches, this time dealing mainly with a critical security vulnerability in the System component that, according to the security bulletin, "could lead to local information disclosure with no additional execution privileges needed."

Google says the November 2023 Pixel update is rolling out now to all supported Pixel devices running Android 14. Don't fret if you don't see it yet—Google also notes that it's rolling out the update in phases over the next week, the exact timing of which will depend on your carrier and specific Pixel device. As always, you'll receive a notification when the OTA update is available.


