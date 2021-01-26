Google Warns Of Sneaky Social Engineering Hack From North Korea Targeting Security Researchers





Security researchers beware, as Google is reporting that a “government-backed entity based in North Korea” is targeting anyone working on vulnerability research and development. These attackers use several different accounts and means of communication to reach out to a target. Then, they share that they have a 0-day available for research, but it is instead just a trap ending in a compromised device.





While “building credibility,” the fake accounts reach out to security researchers, offering collaboration on a project together. Using many different platforms, such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram, Discord, Keybase, and email, the attackers send a Visual Studio Project, which contains a malicious DLL file that immediately connects to command-and-control domains.







Besides this attack method, it also appears that the fake researchers’ blog performs a “drive-by download,” which compromises the legitimate researcher. It seems many people were affected by this, from smaller researchers to the owner of Hyperion Gray, a security research company. The owner, Alejandro Caceres, is now offering $80k for full details on the attacker after making it his mission to end the shenanigans.

he goes by the name James0x40 on twitter (now banned), @kw0dem on telegram, gmail is kvlpmap@gmail.com, and djokovic808 (maybe a tennis fan!?). Anyway, yes I was hacked. No, no customer information was leaked, this was on a private VM for this exact reason. Anyway I'm offering — Alejandro Caceres (@_hyp3ri0n) January 26, 2021 make it 80k, i'll match chef. — Alejandro Caceres (@_hyp3ri0n) January 26, 2021

Overall, this sort of attack is incredibly concerning as the details of the malware sent are not known. The attack generally occurred on patched and up-to-date versions of Windows 10 and Chrome browser, so what the attackers have is brand new. If you are a security researcher, keep your head on a swivel and make sure that you vet any contacts before taking files. You never know where those files come from or what is buried inside of them.





